Tom was born in the San Fernando Valley (Van Nuys, CA) at home on January 13, 1938. His Father, Elmer Daniel Flynn from Minnesota. His Mother, Teresa Marie (O’Hanlon) Flynn from Winnipeg, Canada. Tom was the 10th of 13 children, six boys, and seven girls.

Tom attended St. Elizabeth Grammar School, Van Nuys High School, and Notre Dame High School. In 1956 he joined the Navy and proudly served our country for two years of active duty on board the U.S.S. Columbus (heavy cruiser), then four years in the Naval Reserve. In 1960 Tom married the love of his life Sharon (Phillips) Flynn. They had two sons, Tom Jr. and Marty.

From 1960 to 1978, Tom Sr. and Sharon operated T.A. Flynn Gardening Service throughout the San Fernando Valley. In 1978 Tom, Sharon, Tom Jr., and Marty moved to the Paso Robles area and started Tom Flynn & Sons Landscape Contractors, Inc.

Tom absolutely loved Paso Robles! He was involved with the Paso Robles Lions Club, Paso Robles Main Street Association, Pioneer Day Committee, Paso Robles Pioneer Museum Foundation, and the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Tom considered himself a very lucky man to be part of Paso Robles over the past 45 years.

Tom’s family:

His wife, Sharon

Son: Tom Jr., daughter-in-law Rosie

Son: Marty, daughter-in-law Teri

Grandchildren: Jennifer Stafford (deceased), Marie Stafford, Eryn Flynn, Angee Calabria, Nikkie Calabria

Great-Grandchildren: Caden, Ruby, Dayn, Damian, Emma, Gracie, James

Funeral Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church

820 Creston Road

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 am

Followed by lunch and a Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at the Flynn Home.

660 Oak Lane, Paso Robles, CA 93446

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to:

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee

The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

