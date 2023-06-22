Tom was born in the San Fernando Valley (Van Nuys, CA) at home on January 13, 1938. His Father, Elmer Daniel Flynn from Minnesota. His Mother, Teresa Marie (O’Hanlon) Flynn from Winnipeg, Canada. Tom was the 10th of 13 children, six boys, and seven girls.
Tom attended St. Elizabeth Grammar School, Van Nuys High School, and Notre Dame High School. In 1956 he joined the Navy and proudly served our country for two years of active duty on board the U.S.S. Columbus (heavy cruiser), then four years in the Naval Reserve. In 1960 Tom married the love of his life Sharon (Phillips) Flynn. They had two sons, Tom Jr. and Marty.
From 1960 to 1978, Tom Sr. and Sharon operated T.A. Flynn Gardening Service throughout the San Fernando Valley. In 1978 Tom, Sharon, Tom Jr., and Marty moved to the Paso Robles area and started Tom Flynn & Sons Landscape Contractors, Inc.
Tom absolutely loved Paso Robles! He was involved with the Paso Robles Lions Club, Paso Robles Main Street Association, Pioneer Day Committee, Paso Robles Pioneer Museum Foundation, and the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Tom considered himself a very lucky man to be part of Paso Robles over the past 45 years.
Tom’s family:
His wife, Sharon
Son: Tom Jr., daughter-in-law Rosie
Son: Marty, daughter-in-law Teri
Grandchildren: Jennifer Stafford (deceased), Marie Stafford, Eryn Flynn, Angee Calabria, Nikkie Calabria
Great-Grandchildren: Caden, Ruby, Dayn, Damian, Emma, Gracie, James
Funeral Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church
820 Creston Road
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 am
Followed by lunch and a Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at the Flynn Home.
660 Oak Lane, Paso Robles, CA 93446
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to:
The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee
The Paso Robles Pioneer Museum
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .