Shirley Anne Gehre, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 19 at her home in Atascadero.

Born Feb. 1, 1935, to Otto & Opal Raley of La Verne, CA. She and her family moved to Atascadero in 1971.

Shirley is survived by her Son, Dennis Gehre (Jeannette), Daughter, Penny Gehre-Bognuda (Rick), grandchildren- Ryan Minetti (Chantelle), Wendy Minetti, Twins Alison & Elizabeth Bognuda, great-grandchildren, Bryson, Jameson & Sterling French, Riley, Cayden & Kyler Minetti.

Shirley was a homemaker and married to Dale Gehre for 63 years. She loved to garden and make cards. She loved being a Greeter at her Church and served at the Food Pantry. She was well known for her amazing hugs and as a friend to all.

She will be missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Legacy Church, 5545 Ardilla Ave, Atascadero Sat, on August 27 at 11:00 AM.

