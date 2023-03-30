It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Sharon Lee Williamson Wilson of Paso Robles, CA, formerly of South Pasadena and San Marino, CA. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023, surrounded by her three children and their spouses.

Sharon was born in Los Angeles, CA, on November 13, 1939, to Frank and Merabeth (Orr) Williamson. She was raised in South Pasadena, CA, where she attended South Pasadena schools, graduating from South Pasadena-San Marino High School in 1957. She then attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and her teaching credential.

Shortly after starting her elementary teaching career in Arcadia, CA, she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Wilson. They eventually settled in San Marino, CA, where they raised their three children.

Sharon was an involved mother and volunteered her time in her children’s classrooms and with many organizations, The Assistance League of Pasadena being one. She also spent many years teaching preschool at St. Edmund’s Nursery School in San Marino.

In 1993, Sharon and Ron retired to a 30-acre wine grape vineyard in Templeton, CA, where they spent time growing and selling wine grapes and being involved in local organizations. They were happily married for 41 years until Ron’s death in 2004.

Soon after Ron’s passing, Sharon moved to Traditions in Paso Robles, CA, where she lived until her death. Sharon was full of life and humor and loved being involved in many community clubs and projects. She was an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), her community’s Helping Hands group, P.E.O., and her Newcomer groups. She loved a great card game (especially Bridge), was an avid football fan (Go Trojans!), and loved to travel and cook. She was always up for socializing! Her friends have told us that she was the life of every party. She greatly loved her children and grandchildren but especially loved talking about them to others.

She is deeply mourned and missed by her loving friends and family. She is survived by her three children, Kimberly Wilson (Myrna) of Morro Bay, CA, Ronalee Andersen (Sean) of Morro Bay, CA, and Frank Wilson of Henderson, NV. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Bryn Andersen of Long Beach, CA, and 2nd Lt. Beckett Andersen of Dayton, OH.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3 PM at the Traditions Community Center, 680 The Esplanade, Paso Robles, CA. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate in memory of Sharon to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, a revolving loan fund established in 1907 to lend money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education. Please give credit to the chapter HL/Paso Robles, CA. (https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...