Sharon Dollar Morinini passed into eternal life Friday, December 24, 2021, in San Luis Obispo. Sharon resided in Paso Robles, CA. Sharon was born in Salinas, CA, in the old Park Lane Hospital on June 17, 1949, to James and Estalene Dollar.

Sharon grew up in Salinas, attended Bardin Elementary School, and was in the second graduating class of Alisal High School. She resided and worked in Salinas for several years after she was grown. She also lived and worked for several years in King City and North Fork, CA, where she and her husband Julian Morinini owned and operated the Buck Horn Saloon. After selling the Buck Horn, they moved to Greenfield and then Hollister, where they lived for several years.



Wherever Sharon lived, she seemed to make lifetime friends of her neighbors. Sharon and her husband moved to Paso Robles 13 years ago, where again, they both befriended neighbors. They loved to entertain family and friends with barbecues and dinners. Having people come and stay at their home was something they both enjoyed.



Sharon worked in the flower industry for many years until she suffered a stroke at the age of 52. While in the industry, she worked for Bloom Rite and Americal. She loved the flower industry and served as president of the National Flower Growers Association, working to preserve this industry in the United States. It has been said of Sharon by the owner of the company where she was working, “no one is Sharon’s boss because no one does what Sharon does.” A Christmas card that was just sent to Sharon from a co-worker this Christmas gave her credit for the training and support that helped pave the way for her career.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Tammi Gibbons, Lori (Larry)Santos, Julianne (Ken), Melanie, Lisa (Kreg); grandchildren, J.T (Alexandria), Aleck (Kelsey), Nick, Carson, Cameron, Kyler, Ainsley, Colt, Jesse and Ricker; and great-grandchildren, Maci, Tilley, Isla, and Grayson. She is also survived by her sister Janice Robles (Al). She also is survived by a niece, cousins, and many friends that loved her and will miss her.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Estalene Dollar, her wonderful husband, Julian Morinini, and her nephew Ryan Bernasconi.

Memorial Services are pending at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

