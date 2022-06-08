Scott Alvin Spong passed away unexpectedly on April 9th, 2022, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, California, surrounded by his family.

Scott was born on February 4th, 1961, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to George and Charlotte Spong, the 4th of 6 children. Scott grew up helping out on the family farm outside of Oklee, Minnesota, and started driving farm equipment from a young age. He attended Oklee Public Schools, graduating in 1979. After graduation, Scott set out to explore the country, spending time in spots across the west from Texas to California. In 1984, he discovered the small California town of Paso Robles. Scott fell in love with the area, and it was here that he put down roots.

In June of 1986, Scott married his beloved wife, Suellen, also from Oklee, Minnesota, convincing her to join him in trading in cold Minnesota winters for the mild climate of the Central Coast. Together, they built a home in Paso Robles and raised their two daughters, Angie and Marisa. Scott loved being a dad and was always there for his two girls – from watching swim meets to fixing up dented cars to even wedding dress shopping. Scott was delighted to become a Papa for his three grandchildren in the last several years and was filled with trike-riding, kite-flying, and tree house building fun.

With his wife, Suellen, by his side, Scott visited almost all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and many countries in Europe. Closer to home, Scott and Suellen loved to explore their adopted state of California and especially enjoyed spending time together at the coast. Scott was also an active part of the Paso community, including being a member of the Paso Robles Clipper Club. And, of course, Scott always loved a trip back to Minnesota to spend happy days visiting his family and enjoying time at the lake.

Professionally, Scott was a respected member of the local construction industry. The skills learned driving tractors on the farm translated into a successful career as a heavy equipment operator. Scott’s legacy of skill and hard work left its mark on the landscape of the Central Coast and is on display in the shape of bridges, roads, wineries, homes, and even a rocket launch pad. What’s more – Scott was always ready to help out – pitching in to help build sports fields or getting a backyard ready for a family wedding.

Scott will be deeply missed by his family and friends-a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend who will always be remembered for the joy and good humor he brought to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Suellen, his daughters Angie (Mike) Gunderson-Torres of Newport Beach, California, and Marisa (Metodi) Dinolov of Aptos, California, and grandchildren Molly, Madeline, and Wyatt. He is also survived by his parents, George and Charlotte Spong of Oklee, Minnesota, as well as his five siblings – James (Pam) Spong of Rainy River, Minnesota, Pam (Bob) O’Neill of Oklee, Minnesota, Cheryl (Les) O’Neill of Oklee, Minnesota, Mark (Holly) Spong of Oklee, Minnesota and Kevin Spong of Fosston, Minnesota, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dorothy Spong of Oklee, Minnesota, and Alvin and Myrtle Waldal of Plummer, Minnesota.

Remembrances may be sent to the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home at 1703 Spring Street in Paso Robles, CA 93446 or Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...