Sandra “Sandy” Jean Viborg, 85 of Paso Robles passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Sandy was born on October 14, 1938, in Torrington, Connecticut. At the age of 7 years old her parents, Charles and Dorothy Woodland, along with her sisters, Patricia and Marylou, moved the family to Paso Robles to join other family members who were already here. Sandy graduated from Paso Robles High School with the Class of 1956. After a couple of years of college in the San Jose area, Sandy returned to Paso Robles and met the love of her life, Ole Viborg at a Grange Hall dance in Atascadero.

Sandy and Ole were married on December 27, 1960, after Ole received his application for citizenship. Together they started Oli Viborg, Inc. Paving Company with Ole in the field and Sandy Bookkeeping in the office. Sandy kept Ole on the straight and narrow. They celebrated 57 years of marriage until Ole died in 2016.

Most will remember Sandy in the past few years, in her wheelchair riding through the City Park and visiting local shops and restaurants. Sandy wore out three electric wheelchairs during that time . . . always on the go!

Sandy was very active in the community and was voted Citizen of The Year in 2010. Sandy was a long-time supporter and Committee Member of the North County Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles. Sandy was the past Chairman of Amigos De Los Niños and a founding member of the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. Sandy supported many community organizations, including 4-H and FFA, purchasing livestock at the Mid State Fair Livestock Auction year after year.

Sandy is survived by her son Paul, his wife Debbie, and their two children, daughter Daniika and son Ole-Kriistian, and by her daughter Katrina, her husband Scott, and their two daughters, Karalena and Kassandra.

A Funeral Service will be held, at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 295 Old County Rd., in Templeton, Calif. Sandy will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Ole in the Paso Robles District Cemetery following the funeral service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400,

www.EFS-Cares.com .

