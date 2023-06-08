Russell James Moore lived a beautiful life full of love, laughter, and family. He passed away on May 12, 2023, in Salt Lake City at the age of 83. Russell was born to Helen Burley and Arthur Morman in 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He was later adopted by his mother’s second husband, Noble Moore.

Russell married Carole Gravell in 1962, and the two of them raised seven children; Jessica Anderson, Deborah Lindsay, Gregory Moore, Douglas Moore, Stephanie Gibbons, Melanie Flake, and Stephen Moore. They also raised two granddaughters, Katilynn Moore, and Alexis Moore.

Russell was known for his dedication and hard work. He served in the Army and spent over 20 years teaching high school students wood and auto shop. He also enjoyed coaching high school students in track and cross country.

He was a passionate ultra-marathon runner, completing several 50 and 100-mile endurance runs. He also loved to collect and restore old cars, everything from a Ford Model A automobile to a Buick Touring Car.

Russell was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was well known for his humor, kindness, encouragement, and positive attitude. He entertained people around him with his bad jokes and infectious smile. Russell wasn’t perfect, but his life made the world a better place.

