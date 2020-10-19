Ruby Keohen was born in Arkansas in 1928. Her family eventually migrated to Hawthorne, California, where she would later meet her husband, William (Bill). They married in 1946 and had four children, Bill, Kathi, Carol, and Phil.

Ruby was a stay at home mom until the age of forty when she went to work for Robinson’s Electronics; she remained an employee there for 25 years.

One of Ruby’s greatest achievements was getting her driver’s license in her early 50s – she passed with flying colors! She also loved her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren more than anything.

Ruby passed away on October 3rd, 2020, in Paso Robles, California. Her family would like to thank Creston Village and Hospice of Central Coast for the care they provided. Please consider making a donation in Ruby’s name to the Central Coast chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related