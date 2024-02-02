Rowena Rae Smith, 91, of Atascadero, passed away on January 17, 2024, at Ingleside Skilled Nursing Facility after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Rowena was born June 1, 1932, in San Jose, CA. She was the only child born to Jess & Kathleen Regli. The family moved to Salinas, where her dad was the Baseball Coach at Hartnell College, and her mother worked for Monterey County as an auditor.

It was at Hartnell College where she met the love of her life, Don. They married on July 20, 1952, at the Presbyterian Church in Salinas. Don worked for P.G. & E. This is where the adventures began with starting their life, living in Soledad first, on to King City, Monterey, Solvang, Salinas, and Atascadero. Rowena became an Antique Dealer and refinisher of her findings. She would buy the dirtiest piece of furniture and turn it into a beautiful piece-she was meticulous. She refinished furniture for many folks around Salinas and Atascadero. She even restored a piano. She was quite talented. She was an excellent cook and seamstress; she designed two wedding gowns.

Rowena was a Vaqueros women’s riding club member, 4-H Leader, Church member, Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, and Pink Lady for Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Elks Camping Group, for which they traveled extensively through California and Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Don Smith, of the family home; daughters, Kathie (Pierre) Camsuzou of San Miguel, and Mikel Ann (Lynn) Miller of King City; grandsons, Jason (Amy) Aschle of Paso Robles, Christopher (Christina) Miller of Arizona, Curtis (Nicole) Miller of Oceano, Kyler (Kayla) Monares of Arizona, and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., March 2, 2024, at the United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real Atascadero, Ca. 93422

Donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

