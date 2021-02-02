Richard Zenobio, a husband, father, and business owner, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020.

After 67 dynamic years as an artist in Italy and an entrepreneurial granite importer, Richard enjoyed a very full summer writing his second novel and tending his gardens and olive grove just outside downtown Paso Robles. A surprising loss of strength in October led from local clinics to Stanford Specialty Clinics, revealing a very rare blood cancer affecting multiple organs. Chemo started the next week. Richard returned home with just a day to hug his family. His system let go at dawn.

Richard leaves behind a very bright life of business travel on four continents, often with his wife Laurie and daughter Vincenza. He enjoyed any appetizer, salad, or dessert Vincenza prepared as a sous chef at Paso Terra and supported Laurie’s spirited work with Wine Country Theatre. He also leaves behind his mother and sister, three nieces and three nephews, extended family in Italy, California, and on the East Coast.

He is missed by dozens of friends, many of whom he had known since childhood, who enjoyed a game of golf and the bounty of the Zenobio summer crops as guests in Paso each year. A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2022 when family and friends can gather safely.

Those inspired to share Richard’s community spirit for Paso Robles can savor an appetizer at Paso Terra or by saving a seat for Ben Franklin at an upcoming Wine Country Theatre production.

