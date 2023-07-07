Richard Oliver Milner, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, with his daughter, Dawn, and good friend, Tracey, at his bedside. Rich was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on August 19, 1938. His parents were Oliver Harvey Milner and Goldie Myrtle (Gillam) Milner. He had two siblings, Meryl and Glenn. When he was young, the family moved to the Glendale/Burbank area in California. He attended Burbank Elementary School and Glendale High School. At 18, he joined the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Upon his honorable discharge, he settled in Atascadero. In the early days, he met and married Judy Chaplin. They had two children, Ronald and Dawn. Rich became a mason, working for Bob’s Bricklaying Service and Murphy’s Masonry. He learned about the lumber business working for DeCou Lumber and Hayward Lumber, where he became a yard foreman. For a time, they lived in Iowa and Montana and then returned to California. Rich and Judy divorced, after which he led a bachelor’s life and worked in the lumber business. He was hard-working, honest, truthful and patriotic. Down the line, he married Debbie Reynolds. After quite a few happy years, they parted ways. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, the great outdoors, and watching sports on TV. He retired from Hayward Lumber. Rich was predeceased by his parents and survived by his children, Ronald and Dawn, his siblings, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Tracey Heady and Hospice for the loving care they gave to Rich in his final time. A memorial will be held at a later date.

