Our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Richard “Dick” Yost, a lifelong resident of Paso Robles, California, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 28, 2024.

Dick was born November 25, 1933, in Paso Robles, to Donald and Frances (Clevenger) Yost. Dick graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1951 and was a member of the high school band. After graduation, he helped with the family store and gas station in San Ardo before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He served his country for four years as a member of the 2347th Air Reserve Flying Center in Thule, Greenland. Upon returning home, Dick went to work in the San Ardo oil fields, where for thirty-three years, he worked for Texaco.

Dick and Peggy (McMahan) began dating in 1958 after a mutual friend and lifelong resident of Paso Robles told Peggy that he knew this sweet guy he wanted her to meet. That could not have been a truer statement about Dick! After a short courtship, Dick and Peggy were married on May 31, 1958, in Paso Robles and made their first home in San Ardo. Their daughter, Bonnie, was born a year later. A short time after, Dick moved his family to Paso Robles, and he and Peggy soon welcomed a son, Michael, to their family.

Dick continued to call Paso Robles home until his Lord called him home. He was proud to share his rich family heritage of the Paso Robles community and be a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church with their daughter Bonnie, son Michael (Cynthia), and grandchildren Ashley and Troy Morris.

He loved doing his woodcrafts and working in his yard, as well as having been a Boy Scout, attending Teen Canteen at St. James, a local after-school hangout for kids in the 1950s, and his time serving his country.

That twinkle in Dick’s eyes is already seriously missed!

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Frances, and his brother Robert Yost. As well as grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South St., Ste R, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1335 Oak St., Paso Robles, CA.

