A Celebration of Life for Richard “Dick” Ross will be held on Saturday, April 13 at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum, 2010 Riverside Ave in Paso Robles. The event will start at 11:00 am.

Dick was born in Huntington Park, California, in 1930 and lived throughout the county until moving to Paso Robles in 1985. A longtime Paso Roblan, Dick worked for Walt Disney World and the Boy Scouts of America, where he produced many large events. Upon moving to Paso Robles, Dick was involved in many civic organizations, including the local Food Bank, helping build the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and creating set designs for the Pioneer Museum. He was a familiar sight each year as the conductor on the trolley for the annual Vine Street Christmas parade.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Charlsie Palmtag Ross (1977), and his second wife, Connie Brown Finney (2020). He is survived by his sons Ron Ross (Mary) of Tres Pinos and Andy Ross (Barbara) of Santa Fe, his daughter Nancy Ross Joynt (Jeff) of Paso Robles, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Donations in remembrance of Dick can be made to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum Click Here

