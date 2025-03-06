Richard Cudigan of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on February 3, 2025. Richard was born March 5, 1946, in Albuquerque, NM. He served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1969 and served one year in Vietnam with his good friend Mike Cleland.

Richard married Karen (Johnson) Cudigan on October 9, 1971. From 1969 to 1973, he was a member of the Rodeo Cowboys Association as a bareback rider. Before that, he competed in Jr. rodeos. In 2003, Richard and Montana Shadow placed 5th in the Amateur Cutting at the AQHA World Show in Oklahoma City. He was employed with Pacific Gas and Electric for 30 years. During the 80s, he worked as Horse Show Manager for the Mid State Fair. He was a member of NCHA, PCCHA, and PCQHA.

He is survived by his wife Karen, sisters Casey Carlson and Terrie Carlson, and brother Michael (Susnell) Carlson.

Donations can be made to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...