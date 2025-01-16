In the early morning of November 20, 2024, Renee Leslie Athey (Wolter) passed away at her Paso Robles, California home after a courageous 18-month treatment for Pancreatic Cancer. Renee was surrounded by the infinite love of her husband David, daughter Lauren, and son Ethan as she left this world. Renee will always be in our hearts.

Renee was born in Torrance, California, to David and Julie Wolter in June 1969, though she was raised and lived in Paso Robles most of her life. Renee is a proud Bearcat, graduating in 1987. Renee participated in cheerleading throughout high school while focusing on a science education. Renee earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering at California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo where she met her future husband, David Athey. Renee and David married in 1997 and had a son, Ethan, and a Daughter, Lauren. Renee was very proud of her children and stayed at home to raise them during their early years. Later, Renee worked in Fitness and Financial Planning where she enjoyed helping clients with their health, financial, and other challenges.

Renee was a passionate supporter of the Girl Scouts, having served as a leader for her daughter’s troop and later as a Council volunteer. She believed in the Girl Scout’s mission and relished the opportunity to make a positive impact on girl’s lives. Renee was a strident supporter of women’s rights, supporting causes and activities to restore and expand the rights of all women. Renee exuded love for others, always ready with a compliment or help for friends and strangers alike. Renee also had a keen sense of interior decoration and enjoyed helping family and friends decorate their homes. Renee’s love of helping people extended to all parts of her life, and she lived her life in harmony with her beliefs.

Renee is preceded in death by her grandparents and uncle, Larry Frahm. She is survived by her husband David, son Ethan, daughter Lauren, mother Julie, father David, brothers Brian and Matthew, Aunts Kathe Frahm (Sallen), Dorianne Arrington, and Debra Wolter, uncle Don Wolter, a niece, and several cousins.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Girls Scouts of the Central Coast, Loaves and Fishes Paso Robles, Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast, or to a non-profit near to your heart.

