Ralph Fredrick Roda, known as “Fred,” passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on August 18, 2022, at the age of 80.

A wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Cousin, Friend, and Veteran serving our country in the Army. Born April 13, 1942, in Long Beach, California, Fred moved to Atascadero over 70 years ago and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1960.

After his service in the Army, he worked for the state of California as a correctional officer for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. Fred was married to his beautiful wife, Rebecca Roda, for over 57 years and is also survived by his three sons and their families: Matthew Leon Roda (Lucia) and their children Wyatt, Gillian and Shelby; Jason Aaron Roda (Serena) and their children Jared and Anderson; Ryan Justin Roda (Heather) and their children Savannah and Emma, five of his seven siblings, Diane, Doreen, Adin, William, and Vivian, as well as dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews and close family friends that were family to him.

He was preceded in death by his father Rodger John Roda, mother Adrianne Madeline Poole, stepfather Myrlan Talbot Poole and his brothers Tom and John.

Fred will be remembered for his smile, silly sayings, and always prioritizing his family. He will be dearly missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

