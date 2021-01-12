It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Paulette Smith.

Wife of James Smith; mother of a son, Edward Poole, and daughter-in-law, Olivia Poole; daughter, Nichole Phillips and son-in-law, J.R. Phillip; sister, Christie Porter, and husband, Judson Porter and half brother, Robert Stinson.

Paulette passed away in Bakersfield on December 31, 2020. Paulette was born on August 2, 1943, in Santa Monica, CA. She loved riding horses and belonged to the Vaqueros Riding Group. She loved to golf in her spare time, take walks on the beach, and had such a big heart for her dog Sammie and other animals.

She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all, including her grandchildren, Jake Poole, Kyleigh Phillips, Caleb Phillips and Chase Phillips, Austin and Sierra Phillips, Emily Jackson, and TJ Jackson, along with nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related