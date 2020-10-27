Paul Sharp, 66, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home in Santa Margarita with his loving wife of 40 years, Emily, at his side.

Paul was born in 1954 at San Luis Obispo’s Mountainview hospital and lived in Santa Margarita for most of his life. Paul graduated from Atascadero High School in 1972, he worked for Cal Fire, and he served in the army for four years. He later worked for Pacific Beverage for eight years, followed by his career at California Men’s Colony for 20 years. He volunteered as a firefighter for Santa Margarita as a coach through various youth sports teams, including the Atascadero JV softball, and as a Big Brother through YMCA. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Atascadero.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He loved people and could light up any room he walked into. His love and passion for living were greatly demonstrated throughout his life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman.

He is survived by his wife, Emily; his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Quentin Thompson; and grandchildren, Sydney and Ryder Thompson.

Services are pending.

