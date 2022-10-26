Paul Edward DeCumbe, aged 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2022, in Bellevue, Washington. He was born April 5, 1960, in Oceanside, California, to Carl and Alice (Ott) DeCumbe. He had an older sister, Carole, who he affectionately called “Sissy.” As a child, his family moved to Atascadero, California, where he graduated from high school.

A tall and strong man, he enjoyed his work on off-shore oil rigs off the coast of Santa Barbara. At age 22, his life changed direction when he was hit head-on by a drunk driver coming home from work. During his long recuperation, he realized that hard physical labor was in the past, and he would need to rely on his bright mind for his future. He attended Santa Barbara Business College, then Cuesta Community College (San Luis Obispo, CA) for his AA. He continued his education and received his BA at the University of LaVerne (California) and then his MBA at Seattle University.

During his successful business career, he worked his way up from an accountant to controller to a chief financial officer in various companies in San Luis Obispo and Seattle. His last position was Chief Financial Officer at Technical Systems, Inc. in Lynnwood, WA.

He was a generous donor to Cuesta Community College and the University of Washington Athletics. During his nephew’s time on the UW football team, he was renowned at tailgates for his drink “Purple Reign.”

He believed in the life-changing power of a good education, which was so reflected in his life.

He is survived by his sister Carole Clark, his brother-in-law Dale Clark of Deer Park, WA, niece Rachel Clark, and her husband, Chris Kirwan, of Redmond, WA, and nephews Randall and John Clark, both from Marysville, WA. He is survived by his best friend Donny Shieh and his family in Chula Vista, CA. Paul was never married but is survived by his girlfriend, Kiley Snow of Lacey, WA; they will be “always connected.” He is also survived by numerous people who loved him and knew him as a cousin, a colleague, a member of the Husky family, and a friend.

A memorial in the Seattle area will be planned in the near future. Facebook: Paul DeCumbe Memorial.

Paul requested his ashes to be scattered in the Pacific Ocean near his favorite place, Oceanside, California.

May you rest in peace, Paul.

