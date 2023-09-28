Patsy Carol Lawhorn (known as Trish to many), 81, of Atascadero, California, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 13, 2023, after a brief illness.

Patsy was born on January 22, 1942, in West Plains, Missouri, to Charles “Oscar” Lawhorn and Ruth Madge Holloway.

The family moved to Templeton, California, around 1946.

Patsy attended Templeton school K -12th grade and graduated from with the class of 1959.

She loved bowling, water skiing, camping, and spending time with her family.

She was a 4-H Swine Leader for several years for the Rio Rancheros 4-H club in Atascadero.

She enjoyed teaching the word of God to small children and taught Sunday School to them for several years.

She especially enjoyed being at all her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sports events and watching them show their animals at the Mid-State Fair.

Patsy is survived by her sister, Shirley Bryant of Paso Robles.

Her children, Cheri Plumm (Matthew Olafsen) of Lincoln, California, Jacqui (Nick) Shearer of Eagle Point, OR., Jeff Plumm (Stephanie) of Battle Ground, WA. and Lisha Dempsey of Atascadero, CA.

She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, 16 Great-grandchildren and 2 Great, Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patsy was preceded in death by her Parents, Oscar and Ruth Lawhorn, and siblings, Billy Lawhorn, Sybil McDonald, and Zela Elliott.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, September 30.

