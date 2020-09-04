July 7, 2020 our most loved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Patrick (P.A., Pat) Adams went home to his Lord Jesus to help tend His heavenly garden.Born in May, 1944 to Francis and Lydia Adams, Pat was a life-long resident of San Luis Obispo county attending Mission Prep, San Luis High, Coalinga J.C. and Cal Poly S.L.O.Patrick was always energetic and ambitious. He was a high school basketball star, an awe- inspiring fisherman, a junior sports coach and a garden designer with humor and vision that served him well throughout his life and career in business management in the grocery and convenience store industry. He retired in 2006.He and his wife, Jeaninne, built their home in Atascadero in 1985 where he designed and landscaped much of his property earning him Atascadero’s Beautification Award on two separate occasions for the installation of lawns and garden paths as well as stone facades and footings to the home and the placement of boulders and river rock perimeter walls for his yards.With the help of his four kids, P.A. locally harvested and placed every stone on the house and in the yards and he became known as a rock collector. He prized and appreciated every type of rock formation but especially the ones that were like his personality; large, smooth and ever present! No matter if he was gardening, traveling or barbecuing baby backs Patrick was always talking to someone. Friends, neighbors or passers by would hear stories that would strike wonder or bring a laugh, as he recounted more than slightly exaggerated details about his latest cruise, a beach trip in the RV or one of the glorious moments he experienced as a bouncer for Elvis in his young adulthood. Pat’s humor and zeal for life were the center of so many enjoyable moments for everybody that knew him.The family that remains to grieve the great loss of this wonderful man are: Wife, Jeaninne Adams, Brother, Jack Adams of Hamilton MT, Sister, Janie Perry of Santa Margarita CA,Children: Sean Adams of Paso Robles CA, Lori Allen of Santa Rosa CA, Ryan Adams of Bethpage TN, Josey Fountain of Atascadero CA. Grandchildren: Brittany Buckley of Chino CA, Mallory Allen of Tacoma WA, Samuel Allen of Bozeman MT and Jacob and Ezra Fountain of Atascadero CA.Private services will be held in July. “A big, loud party with lots of desserts” to celebrate his life is being planned for Spring, 2021, the Lord willing this pandemic has ended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related