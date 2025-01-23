Patricia Ann DeQuattro, a devoted wife, mother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024, in Templeton, California, surrounded by her family. Born on August 11, 1934, in Oak Park, Illinois, Pat moved to San Bernardino in 1943 with her parents and younger sister, where she built a life full of love, faith, and service to others.

Pat graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1952. She attended San Bernardino Valley College and earned her degree. Later, she earned a second degree in Library Sciences from Cuesta College. She married the love of her life, James DeQuattro, in 1955, and they raised five children together. They were married for 59 years before his passing in December of 2014. They ran Empire Plating in Colton for 28 years before relocating to the Central Coast.

Pat found her calling as a Library Technician at Flamson Middle School, where she worked from 1992 through 2004. She loved working with middle school students and became a trusted confidante and mentor to many, always ready to listen and offer guidance.

A devout Catholic, Pat was an active and cherished member of Saint William’s Catholic Church for 35 years. She served as both a reader and a Eucharistic Minister, embodying her faith through her actions and service to others.

Pat will be remembered for her incredible kindness, selflessness, and inner and outer beauty. She had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel cared for and valued. Whether it was her family, friends, or anyone in need, Pat was always just a phone call away, ready to lend a helping hand or provide comfort.

Pat is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James, father, Leo Gryseels, and mother, Mildred (Millie) Gryseels. She is survived by her sister, Carol Rollin, and her five children, Karen Clark, Michael DeQuattro (Sue), Teresa Ryan (Gene), James DeQuattro (Stephanie), and Annie Lachance (Gilles), as well as 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her legacy of love and generosity will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A rosary service will be held at Saint William’s Catholic Church on Monday, February 10, at 6:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Saint Williams Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 11, at 12:00 noon. We will gather at the church hall from 1:00 – 3:00 to honor and celebrate Pat’s remarkable life. She will be laid to rest at the Templeton Cemetery at 9:00 am, Wednesday, February 12.

Pat’s unwavering faith, boundless love, and giving spirit will remain a source of inspiration to all who knew her.

