Opal “June” Hackney Moore passed away at home on March 30, 2021, with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born in Washington County, Kansas, on June 2, 1932, to Edgar Carl Hackney and Opal Iola Raney Hackney.

June’s younger years with her family were spent following the jobs along with many other families of the Depression Era. They moved around the Western States from Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, and California. They moved to the Paso Robles area in 1939. Her father worked on the many large grain farms and ranches in the north county. Her father and both grandfathers all worked at the Klau Mines in the Adelaida area. June attended several of the small one-room schools, such as the Adelaida School and the Union School in the Geneseo area. When her family moved into Paso Robles, she attended the Grammar and Jr. High where the current Speck School stands today. She went on to attend Paso High as a proud “Bearcat” and graduated in 1950. June met the love of her life, Larry Moore, during their school years together. They married in May of 1951 and were to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They had three children, Karen, Duane, and Debbie.

June was a quiet and shy young woman who loved music and reading. She sang with her family and many different groups learning to sing harmony in quartets and choirs. She was a majorette with the Bearcat High School Band all four years. One of her favorite places growing up was the old library, which was in the Carnegie Building in the downtown park. Her greatest passion was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always willing to listen, lend a helping hand, or just a shoulder to cry on. She loved going camping with her family or just traveling the open road with Larry with their 5th wheel in tow.

June is survived by her loving husband, Larry Moore, children Karen (Bill) Roden, Duane (Ali) Moore, and Debbie (Jerry) Vandergon. Her brother, Monte (Connie) Hackney, and her nephew Rod Smiley. Seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Brother and Sister in-laws’ Colene Bruce, Tom Moore, Cletis (Donna) Moore, Weldon (Alice) Moore, and Melba McKanna; and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Hackney Smiley.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held in May.

