Norma Jane (Skeen) Hicks of Paso Robles was born in Ponca City, OK November 29, 1930 and passed away September 22, 2020 in Templeton at the age of 89. Norma was the daughter of Lee and Mildred Skeen of Rogers, AR. She married her husband, Kenneth, in Drumright, OK on July 9th, 1950 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

In 1956 Kenneth and Norma moved to Paso Robles and raised their two children, Kenita and Randy. Through the years Norma worked at the Paso Robles Nursing Home, Raytheon and Bickell’s Stationery, but her greatest love was of family and home. Kenneth and Norma’s home was filled with family treasures, home-made crafts and the smell of good food cookin’ on the stove. Norma enjoyed a good laugh but had a quiet wisdom about her. She was a member of Vineyard Church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth of Paso Robles, son Randy (Lori) of Paso Robles, sister Barbara (James) Cox of Duncan, OK, grandchildren Caleb (Juliana) Hall and Juliana (Josh) Muse of Texas, Jon Hicks of Paso Robles, Lee (Mariah) Hicks of Atascadero, and 3 great grandchildren Julian, Aidan and Amelia Hall of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Kenita and Jay Hall, and parents Lee and Mildred Skeen.

Although she was known as Norma to most, she was “Nana” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their love for her runs deep and their words about her say it all:

Sweet is absolutely the perfect word to describe her. Nana was one of a kind. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and were fortunate to experience her genuine kindness. Movie dates, yogurt dates… Nana, Beautiful woman inside and out, the Sweetest and gave the best kisses. Our Laughs…Our Love…Nana was soo Real and soo Genuine…Words don’t cut it… She made us the family that we are…Unconditional Love, Selflessness and Real. She is flying high and surrounding us Always…

The Hicks family would like to express a very special thank you to everyone at Vineyard Hills Health Center for all the loving care they gave Norma and for treating her like family these past two years.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 11:00 AM at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles

