Nancy Leona Page Graeber passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, November 11, 2024. She went to be with the Lord with a full and loving heart. Her faith was a testament to her family and her many dear friends.

Nancy (Page to many) was born in Hollywood, California. She married Gene Graeber in 1957. They had one son, Louis Page Graeber. Gene and Nancy built a life of child evangelism, church youth groups, and faithful service to the Lord. They also built an extended family of friends at their home on the Colorado River. The “river stories” have a life of their own. Nancy was an excellent water skier, motorcycle rider, and avid hunter. She shared her love of God through a positive and optimistic outlook, if you met Nancy one time, you would know she loved God, family, and country.

Nancy was awarded a full four-year scholarship to the renowned Chouinard Art Institute, where she majored in Motion Picture and Television Arts. She was recruited right out of college to start her career as an art director at KLAS-V (CBS affiliate) in Las Vegas. Her career took her from television art director, advertising agency owner, college painting instructor, and newspaper advertising director to guest lecturer at USC’s Business Women’s West 1983 Conference. She completed two murals for the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and La Bellasera Hotel Spa & Suites. She loved sharing her knowledge and joy of art. She was very proud to be teaching art for the last two years at the Paso Robles Senior Center as an Emeritus Instructor.

She was an esteemed and beloved member and past president of the Paso Robles Art Association and several art associations in California, Optimist International, and the Trinity Lutheran Church. Her other art accomplishments include many prestigious art awards.

The Paso Robles Art Association is hosting a Page Graeber Tribute (as she is called by friends in PRAA), with an extensive exhibit and sale of her art, December 14-30, at the PRAA Gallery inside Studios in the Park, 1130 Park Street, Paso Robles. The sales from this exhibit will benefit the Adventure Club of SLO, providing activities for youth with special needs.

Nancy leaves a sister, her son, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her faithful canine companion, Pretty Girl, was at her side in her final days.

Cremation and scattering of ashes have taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Creston Road in Paso Robles.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or American Legion Post 50, 240 Scott Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446 will be appreciated.

