Millie Lorraine Dyck passed into the Lord’s loving arms on November 11, 2021, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, Ca. She went to be with her Lord and Savior after sustaining numerous complications from a fall. Our hearts are deeply saddened, but we know she is in a better place, free from all her pain.

She was born August 16, 1930, to parents Eldo and Mabel Wright in Vinita, Oklahoma. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to the beach to have family picnics.

She is survived by her three children, son Larry Dyck and his wife Christie, daughter Carolyn Williams and her husband Steve, and daughter Kathy Talbert. Seven grandchildren Michele Partridge her husband Morgan, Janelle Dyck, Jason Williams, Alicia Martyn and husband Byron, Justin Williams, Ashley Talbert, and Kiley Talbert. Seven great-grandchildren Keska Partridge, Gage Pera, Zoe Shrimp, Reagan Williams, Phoenix Williams, Ryder Bridgman, Ryker Bridgman. One great great grandchild, Coda Shrimp. Also by her brother Arnold Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.

