Merrill Bruce “Chip” Kurtzman, 78, of Paso Robles, California, passed away on June 27, 2024. Born on November 11, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was a beloved figure in his community and a true “mensch.” Chip dedicated his life to the service of OPothers, as a Special Education Teacher and through charitable acts of service within his community.

Chip served honorably in the United States Navy for four years, where he developed a deep sense of duty that he carried throughout his life. After his military service, he pursued his passion for education, earning a BA from Cal State Los Angeles and a Masters in Education from Cal State Northridge. He touched many lives through his dedication to teaching and his devotion as a husband, father, and grandfather.

Chip was an active member of Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles and Congregation Ohr Tzafon in Atascadero, where he found spiritual fulfillment and community.

Chip’s hobbies included music, poetry, horseback riding, running, and reading, activities that reflected his love for adventure and continuous learning. He was known for his loving, kind, and generous spirit, always ready to lend a hand or offer a word of peace.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; children, Kimberly, Tom, and Joey; sister, Sheri; and grandchildren, Etai, Ayelet, and Arianna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Herman Kurtzman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund USA, Israel Resilience Campaign, and/or Breakthrough T1D.org/donate to offer hope to the millions of people who face type 1 diabetes (T1D). This honors Chip’s commitment to philanthropy and deep connection to his heritage.

Chip’s legacy of kindness, education, and service will be remembered by all who knew him.

