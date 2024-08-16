Matt Dennis Masia, 67, of Paso Robles, died on July 28, 2024, in his home with family by his side. He was the first of three children born to Mario and Shirley Masia in Paso Robles, California, on October 5, 1956. Matt lived most of his life in Paso Robles, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1974, where he was very active in FFA and served as ASB President. After graduation, he attended Fresno State University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance before moving back to the city he loved.

Matt married Robin Tuley in 1998, and they welcomed their one and only son, Mateo, in January of 2001.

Matt’s connection to the town of Paso Robles runs deep. His grandfather, Hugh Black, opened the original Black Oak Motor Lodge in 1961, and Matt worked there from a young age. He would sweep floors, answer phones, and even lived there with his family. Ironically, his bedroom would become his office when he took over operations of what is now the Adelaide Inn in 1986. He poured his heart and soul into the property from the very beginning, and you can still see his special touches everywhere you look. He enjoyed operating the business with his family: his mother, siblings, aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, and even his own son. His employees always felt how much he cared about them, and he never failed to surprise them with special gifts.

While he loved his business, Matt may have loved the community of Paso Robles even more. His grandfather began buying animals at the California Mid-State Fair in 1949, and Matt saw to it that the family never missed a year of supporting the auction. Growing up, he was involved in 4-H and FFA himself and showed many animals. Matt was inducted into the California Mid-State Fair Hall of Fame in 2017 for his love and dedication to the fair. His support for the community didn’t stop there, as he always had a passion for helping youth and donated time and money to Bearcat Boosters, Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Museum, and Studios on the Park. He also helped build and develop a working garden for Bauer Speck Elementary School.

Matt was instrumental in a variety of community organizations, including Estrella Warbird Museum, Pioneer Museum, Pioneer Day, Main Street Association, and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. His committee and board involvement over the years includes being 4-H President, Paso Robles FFA President, Chamber President and longtime Board Member, City of Paso Robles “All Aboard” Train Station Committee Chair and Board, San Luis Obispo County Visitor and Convention Bureau Founding Member and Board, Travel Paso Board, and a founding member of the Paso Robles Business Improvement District. For all his hard work and dedication to the community of Paso Robles, he was awarded Roblan of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2018.

Matt was known for being a quiet individual, but those who knew him well described him simply as “Christmas.” Think of the feeling you had as a child on Christmas morning; that is how Matt could make everyone feel. He constantly surprised those he loved–and those he didn’t even know–with his quiet generosity and firm loyalty. He was a diehard San Francisco Giants’ fan, a season ticket holder for many years, and attended countless games with his friends and family members. Matt also cherished any time he was able to spend with his son, Mateo, especially their adventures together in Hawaii.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Shirley Masia. He is survived by his wife Robin and son Mateo; siblings Mitchell (Mia) Masia and Michelle Ferry; aunt Linda Pacheco and cousin Greg (Charlyn) Pacheco.

Interment and graveside services will be held privately at the Paso Robles District Cemetery, with a public Celebration of Life to follow at the Mid State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 4, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bearcat Boosters PR Bearcat Boosters, PO Box 22, Paso Robles, CA 93447, in memory of Matt Masia.

PRHS FFA Boosters, PO Box 552, Paso Robles, CA 93447, in Memory of Matt Masia.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donate Click Here

