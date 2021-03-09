Mary Lynn Willis went to be with our Lord on February 24th, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at her home.

Mary Lynn was born in Weir, Mississippi, on April 13th, 1950. As a child, her family made it to the west coast with stays in Texas and California before settling in Roseburg, Oregon. Where she finished her schooling at Roseburg High School, she also went to cosmetology and business school. Her true passion was always her family and being a good wife and mother. Anyone who knew her knew she was one of the most loving and forgiving people around. Many people knew her as mom because she treated everyone with the same love as she did her own children.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Newman Willis. Her three sons John, Christopher, and Matthew Willis. Daughter in laws Racyne and Jocelyn Willis. 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Angelina Renelle Willis. She will be missed by so many and always loved.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Mary Lynn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related