Mary Ellen Chambers passed away on November 30th, 2022, at the age of 88.

She was born in Los Angeles, CA, on August 30th, 1934, To Frank and Ruby Burkhardt. She was one of five children.

Mary Retired from Atascadero State Hospital, where she was a psychiatric technician.

Mary was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church for 30 years. There was nothing more important or enjoyable to her than attending church.

To many, Mary was known as the Hat lady. She dedicated 20 years of her life as a chairman of fix 46 Committee. It was her passion to make the Highway safer. She was the grassroots of the project of turning highway 46 from 2 lanes to 4 lanes, as well as the installation of call boxes and building bridges. Bridges like the Estrella River Bridge were widened because of the lobbying Mary did. Mary was also an active supporter of the Paso Robles Tea Party.

Mary is survived by one sister Sidney Beauchamp. She was blessed with six children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life Is planned for January 6th at 11, with Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home in Atascadero

