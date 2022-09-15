Mary Elizabeth Trimble, 65, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, in Atascadero, CA. She was born to the late Donald and Ida Trimble on September 21, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Trimble.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Carl Trimble (Sandra), Connie Murphy (Timothy), James Trimble, Alberta Ann Shade, Mark Trimble, Susan Beebe (Robert), Henry Trimble (Debbie), and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mary moved with her parents from Dayton, Ohio, to Paso Robles, California, upon her dad’s retirement in the 1980s. She lived with her parents in California for a few years. She then was in a few group homes for special needs adults until she joined the Double Heart Ranch in San Miquel, California, where she spent 30 years attending the Escuela Del Rio Day Program in Atascadero, California. She has spent the last five years in the Valdez House in Atascadero, CA. She was attending Escuela Del Rio until her last days of passing. She has been a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atascadero for several years.

Mary was blessed with a large family of eight siblings and was fortunate to be a part of the Double Heart Ranch, the Escuela Del Rio wonderful day program. Last but not least, she spent her last precious years at the Valdez House in Atascadero, CA. All for whom we are eternally grateful for helping make Mary’s life so full and complete.

Mary was kind, sweet, thoughtful, and completely devoted to the Lord. She found so much joy in the simple things in life and brought that spirit of happiness and love everywhere she went. She loved dressing up, wearing makeup, painting her nails, and styling her hair. She loved country music and dancing and always was ready for a party. She enjoyed laughing and spending time with family and friends. She loved a good meal (hamburger and fries a favorite!) and loved nothing more than sitting down, chatting, enjoying a meal, and laughing with those she loved. She made every holiday and celebration extra special. Heaven will certainly have a little more sparkle with her in it.

A Funeral and Memorial Service is being held at the Chapel of Roses, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422, on September 21, 2022, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Reception to Follow.

