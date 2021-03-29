Mary A. (Szakacsy) Campos, 86, left to be with her Lord and Grandson Levi O’Meara on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A most beloved and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.

She is survived by ex-husband and friend Joseph Campos, her four children and their spouses, Matthew Campos, Deborah O’Meara and husband Timothy, Derrick Campos and wife Cookie, and Dayna Rubalcava, and husband, Adrian. Her six grandchildren and their spouses, eight great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law, plus countless nieces and nephews. She is deeply missed.

Mary was born and raised in Santa Barbara on June 16, 1934. She lived in Paso Robles, Orcutt, and Shandon, CA. Her careers included award-winning School Bus Driver, MTD Bus Driver, and retirement from Raytheon in 1998.

