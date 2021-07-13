Marlene Delores Reviea Gingg was born on April 1, 1938, in San Luis Obispo and passed away on July 4, 2021, at home in Atascadero, surrounded by her loved ones.

She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, listening to country music, crocheting, going to bingo with her daughter Cathy, baking with her granddaughter Elena, her three dogs, her birds, people watching, and all of her grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, George Gingg, her sister, Elaine Reviea Rodrigues Kydd, and her granddaughters, Jazmin Rodriquez and Latanya Meserve. She is survived by her sister, Diane (Tommy) Medeiros, her children, Cathy (Shorty) Rodriquez, James Gingg, Pamela Gingg, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Her strength and loving ways have been instilled in all of her family and will live on through them. So, Mama, Grandma, and Great Grandma, we will always love you and carry you in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life BBQ will be held on July 24, starting at 11 am at 9019 San Rafael Rd, Atascadero (Mom’s house).

