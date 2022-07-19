Mark Joslin, a resident of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, died unexpectedly from natural causes on July 11, 2022. His last breaths were spent taking his dogs on a peaceful walk. He was 59 years old.

Mark is survived by his daughters Hallie Yates (Jared) and Hannah Joslin; his brothers Leo (Gary), Charlie (Susan), Victor (Kaylene), Gus (Denise), Bob (Leslie), and John III (Cheryl); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.

Mark was born in Atascadero, California, on April 24, 1963, to John and Yuriko Joslin. He grew up in Atascadero, graduating from Atascadero High School in 1981. At AHS, he was student body president and editor of the yearbook. He was a highly skilled writer and artist, remembered for his creativity in story-telling, drawing, and sketching.

Mark worked at various jobs before returning to school to study English at California State University in Northridge (CSUN), where he received his Master’s Degree in 1997. He then worked for many years doing what he loved, teaching and lecturing on English and Creative Writing at CSUN. Mark went into retirement, and was living in Texas with his brother Victor and his extended family.

Mark was also an inspirational role model as a survivor of brain cancer. Significant medical interventions sent the cancer into full remission where it remained for over twenty years. His ability to bounce back and then teach at the college level exemplified his resilience and spirit. He served as a symbol of hope for others undergoing similar struggles.

Above all, Mark was a loving father to his daughters, a cherished brother to his siblings, a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. He will be deeply missed by those who love him.

Memorial services are pending.

