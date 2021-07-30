Jean Van Ness of Paso Robles passed away on July 19, 2021. She was born Marguerite Jean Cramer in Caldwell, New Jersey, on September 28, 1940.

Jean married Richard (Dick) Van Ness, both second marriages, and they formed a family of seven. Jean with her daughters, Jerilyn and Jacquelyn, and son Kirk. Dick with a son Scott and daughter Lori.

Jean had two sisters, Judy and Charlene, and three brothers, Gary, Dave, and Larry.

In Lieu of flowers, a donation to Central Coast Home Health & Hospice would be appreciated.

A service for Jean will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

