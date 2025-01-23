Margaret Maureen Graves, affectionately known as “Mickey” to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, December 5, 2024, at her home in Santa Margarita.

Mickey was born in Delta, Colorado, in August of 1937 to Ivan and Marjorie Head. As the eldest child, she was a loving sister to Patricia.

After high school, Mickey moved to Sacramento and attended Sacramento State University. Her passion for learning did not end with her formal education; she continuously sought knowledge throughout her life, earning numerous professional certifications in office management, family law, and other fields through the Superior Court Clerks Association of California.

In 1966, Mickey married Charles “Chuck” Graves in Carson City, Nevada. They eventually settled in California, becoming long-time residents of the Central Coast.

Mickey dedicated much of her career to supporting law enforcement. She began as a secretary for a law firm in Grover City and later worked as a Deputy County Clerk for the San Luis Obispo County court system, where she played a key role in high-profile court cases and received commendations for her dedication and hard work. Even after retiring in 2015, Mickey continued to support her community by providing supervised visitation services alongside her close friend, Patricia Keely.

Mickey’s life was rich with diverse hobbies and interests. She enjoyed riding her horse in parades, riding motorcycles, racing Porsches, and even took flight lessons. Her love for dogs was unparalleled; she was an avid dog show contestant and dedicated volunteer with the American Kennel Club.

Despite her busy life, Mickey cherished time spent traveling to Hawaii with her beloved husband Chuck and enjoying family gatherings on their property in Santa Margarita.

Mickey is survived by her children, Michael Thomas Moore (Susan), Steven Gordon Moore (Floyd), Charleen Ann Tracy (Michael), and Brian Patrick Graves (Laurie), as well as her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dallas Graves (August 28, 2018), her son, Timothy James Moore (June 7, 2023), and her stepson, Michael Charles Graves (February 2023).

Mickey’s vibrant spirit, dedication to her family and community, and her numerous passions and interests will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

