Manuel Gallegos was born on August 8, 1935, and passed on April 4, 2021.

He was in the Army from 1959-1963, based at Fort Hunter Liggett, and was stationed at a missile base in Germany. He married his wife, Pauline, in 1959.

Upon his return from Germany, they settled down in Paso Robles for a short time before settling in Atascadero. Manuel worked at the California Youth Authority in Paso Robles for many years. Manuel also became owner/operator of The Beverage Shop, which now houses A-1 Mobility.

Eventually, they sold the shop and opened another business in Atascadero, Pauline’s T-Shirt Shop. He was an accomplished photographer. They used that skill to make photo buttons for various sports at Atascadero High School, with the majority of the buttons being made for football.

He relocated to the Phoenix area after he retired and sold his business. He spent many happy years in Phoenix in addition to his enjoyed years in Atascadero.

Manuel is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Pauline. He is survived by his four children Marcos, Mario, Lilia, Lita, and their spouses Terri, Stacey, Tom, and Doug. He is also survived by his grandchildren (6 grandsons, two granddaughters), and one great-grandson.

