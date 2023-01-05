Lynda “Lyn” Lee Doolan of Paso Robles, California, passed peacefully on December 12, 2022, with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law by her side.

Lyn was born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma June 7, 1942. In 1946, she and her family moved to Atascadero, Ca. She was raised by her mother, Audrey M. Cowden, and stepfather, Charles F. Davis, alongside older sister Donna and younger brother Michael. She graduated from Atascadero High School in 1960 and was proud to be a Greyhound.

She then attended San Luis Obispo School of Cosmetology, where she learned she had a knack for doing hair and furthered her career at salons in Atascadero and Paso Robles for approximately 45 years. She was beyond proud to be a hairdresser and was excited to go to work and help her clients look their best. Lyn could often be found gardening, crafting, or spending time with loved ones. She adored her pets and took pleasure in spoiling them.

Lyn met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” W. Doolan, and in 1970 they married and remained so for the rest of her life. Together they made a home built on love and respect for each other. In 1972 they had a daughter, Leah, and the three of them resided in Paso Robles, California. Chuck and Lyn spent 53 years honoring each other. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Brett and Audrey.

Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, and sister Donna Hanlon. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Doolan, daughter Leah Davis, grandchildren Brett C. Davis and Audrey L. Davis, and her brother Micheal C. Davis.

The family plans to have a celebration of life in early Spring, Lyn’s favorite season.

