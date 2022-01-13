Lawrence Michael Olivero, only known as Mike, passed away on December 30, 2021, with his wife Therese by his side. It was one day short of their 51st wedding anniversary. He was 78 years old.

Mike was born to Lawrence and Nelda (Parks) Olivero on April 21, 1943, in Long Beach, CA. He was a graduate of Warren High School in Downey, CA. He lived in Downey until 1983, when he moved his family to Paso Robles, CA.

Mike and his wife started American Sanitation shortly after moving to Paso Robles. As his business grew, he enjoyed serving his customers and making life-long friendships.

Mike became a quarter midget race car driver at the age of eight. He was king of the “Jelly Bean Bowl.” He moved up to the TQ’s and became a champion winner, in which he received 113 trophies.

Mike’s love of making homemade bread, beef jerky, and BBQ tri-tip were enjoyed by all. But his favorite food was pizza! He also liked to make homemade ice cream when the grandkids were young. He loved sweets.

Mike enjoyed watching Nascar and football, camping, playing bocce, poker, pond parties, and remote-control boat races in his pond. He was a poet and a jokester, and he could name any song, lyric, and artist. He liked making Superbowl and Nascar pools. Mike was always ready to play board games – especially Balderdash – with anybody who would play. He had a huge heart and was there to help any friend in need. Mike was a husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Mike is survived by his wife, Therese, his daughters Maria Davis and Gina Lynch (husband Kevin), four grandchildren Jaylon and Jordan Davis, Levi and Ireland Lynch, sister Lorraine Daigneault, brother-in-law Lawrence Brenier and sister-in-law Mary Brenier.

