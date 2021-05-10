Laurel Kathleen Haslam-Spjut was born on April 10, 1970, in Santa Maria, CA, to Ralph & Barbara Haslam. She was raised locally in Arroyo Grande and Nipomo and settled in Paso Robles in 1999, where she lived for 20 years, before moving to Kern County in 2019. She went to be with God on May 3, 2021, in Bakersfield, CA.

Laurel is survived by her kids, Nerissa and Dalton Spjut, and fiancee of 15 years, Tim Gough.

Laurel was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend to all. She had a smile that would

light up any room and a kind heart to match. She will be deeply missed by all who know her.

Words from Tim:

“She meant the world to me. Fly little angel. Fly.”

I’ll love you forever

I’ll like you for always

As long as I’m living

My mommy you’ll be

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

