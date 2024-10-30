Kyndal Leah Gottfried was born January 27, 2016, and she was called home by our Heavenly Father on October 8, 2024. Kyndal was a sweet, vibrant little girl who loved life. She loved Jesus and wanted to live for him.



Kyndal and her mom, Raquel Gottfried, did everything together. Raquel made it a priority to live life to the fullest with Kyndal and make memories whenever possible. They enjoyed watching the sunrise, looking for seashells, riding bikes, traveling, and going to church together.

Kyndal had four older cousins, Aliyah Wilkinson, Chloe Gottfried, Adalyn, and Levi Rodda, who she adored. She loved making jewelry, painting, beach days, riding go-carts, sleepovers, and dance parties with her cousins.

Kyndal L. Gottfried 2016-2024





At the young age of 5 years old, Kyndal was diagnosed with brain cancer, Medulloblastoma. She had two brain surgeries, countless rounds of chemotherapy, and proton radiation. Although cancer treatment took priority for the last 3 1/2 years of her life, cancer did not define who Kyndal was. Kyndal continued to love life and find joy in every day. She was a girlie girl who loved playing with make-up, getting dressed up, gymnastics, and ballet. She also loved playing in dirt, camping, and had an unforgettable soccer season.

Kyndal loved baking, sewing, and reading bible stories with her Grandma Cecilia. She loved walking to the Lake Park and going to the dog beach with her Papa Steve. In-N-Out Burger was Kyndal’s favorite meal, and she would convince her Grandma or Papa to take her there almost every day when her mom was working.

Kyndal would take every opportunity to hang out with her aunts and uncles. She loved going to Uncle Caleb and Aunt Cori’s to do art. Kyndal would always come home so proud of the things her Uncle Caleb taught her. She loved all the adventures her Uncle Jordan would take her on. She was also convinced that she was way faster than Uncle Jordan and would demand him to chase her. Kyndal knew she could call her Uncle Rusty if she ever needed anything. He loved his “little french fry,” and was always there for her. Kyndal loved to do anything and everything she could with her Auntie Sissy, Sareah. Whether it was FaceTime calls or tagging along to feed the pigs, she was just happy to hangout with her Auntie. In return her Auntie loved spending time with her “baby sister.”

On August 21, 2024, Kyndal’s body was overtaken by an infection. She passed away 48 days later, surrounded by her loved ones.

Kyndal not only wanted to live for Jesus, she did live for Jesus. The impact Kyndal had on everyone who met her will never be forgotten. May Kyndal’s love for life, people, and Jesus live on through all who knew her.

A service to honor Kyndal will be held on November 9, 2024, at Atascadero Bible Church at 11 a.m.

A reception to celebrate Kyndal’s life will follow at Rava Winery at 1 p.m.

