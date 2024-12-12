Kenneth Dale Riedel, 96, of Paso Robles, CA, entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2024. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 16, 1928, to Arthur and Alma Riedel. He was the beloved husband of Clara (Moe) Riedel, a loving father of four daughters, Linda Riedel (Paso Robles), Deborah (Richard) of Defiance, OH, Robin (Robert) Skaggs (Dec. 2019), and Karen (Dennis) Bradley, Glendale, AZ; grandfather to Stewart, Eric, and Taylor; great-grandfather to William.

Ken had four brothers, Art, Ron, Cliff, and Paul, and is survived by his sister Esther (Richard) Dodson, sister-in-law Carol Riedel, and many dear nieces and nephews.

Ken grew up in Cleveland, where he graduated from John Marshall High School in 1946. He received his B.A. from Cleveland State University and was an accountant at Yoder Company for many years. A near-fatal bicycle accident in 1980 led to his early retirement. Ken and his family resided in Avon, Ohio, where he was very active in the community, including AFS, 4-H, was PTA president, and he loved his Cleveland sports teams, especially Indians baseball. But most important to him was his dedicated service at Faith Lutheran Church, Avon.

In 1985, Ken and Clara returned to live in her hometown of Paso Robles, where he had been stationed at Camp Roberts while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Ken & Clara traveled the world over, and he had a keen interest in photography, taking beautiful slides of their travels. They were both involved in the local AFS, docents at the Pioneer Museum, the Community Concert Board, and long-time members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ken served faithfully in many areas, including being an elder and with the Braille ministry.

After residing in their historic home on Fresno Street for many years, in 2019, they moved into assisted living at Annette Lodge. The family would like to thank the staff at Annette’s for their loving care and the doctors and staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital for their exceptional care during Ken’s final days. (including Drs. Fallon, Al-ani, Anthony, Lauritzen, and Sima; nurse Michelle, Codi, Chaplain, and Wilshire Home Health.)

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Friday, December 20, at 1:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Rd., Paso Robles. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran School, Pioneer Museum, or Paso Robles Historical Society.

“So have a blessed Christmas, and wipe away that tear. Remember, I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.”

