Keith Edward Mills was born on October 13, 1956, in Dallas, Texas. He died on March 9 at his home in Silver Springs, Nevada, at the age of 67.

His family moved from Texas to the Central Coast of California in the mid-1960s. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in Arroyo Grande, California in 1975.

Keith’s motto in life was “I can build that,” and build he did. He built everything from a truck camper to a BBQ grill and everything in between. He raised chickens, pigs, turkeys, and who knows what else. He built a greenhouse with a custom irrigation system. But what he built mostly was a sense of friendship and humor. He was quick-witted, always had a fast response, and would help anyone anytime. He rode motorcycles and ATVs and was always working on something.

He impacted many throughout his life and will be greatly missed. Now, go build something in honor of Keith!

He was preceded in death by his son Kaleb Mills, grandson Jaxon Sarpy, sister Phyllis Keys, mother Maxine Mills, and father Alfred Mills.

He is survived by his wife Velda Mills of Silver Springs, NV; daughters Shauna Mills of Yukon, OK, Lisa (Andy) McGann of Spanaway, WA; sons Daniel (Evette) Wheeler of King City, CA, Kevin Mills of Centralia, WA; grandchildren Skylar Sarpy, Ellis Sarpy, Madison Sarpy, Aubrey Sarpy, McKenna McGann, Amelia McGann, Lyric Mills, Marley Mills, Elia Mills, Ian Mills, Isabella Barraza, Vanessa Wheeler and, Dylan Wheeler; Siblings Larry (Kim )Mills of Hutto, Texas, Betty Mills of Wenatchee, WA and Steve (Sherrie) Mills of Oklahoma City, OK along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Atascadero Lake Park on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 am.

