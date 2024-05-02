Our beloved father, grandfather, and husband of 60 years, Jose (Joe) Mendoza, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Joe was born in East Los Angeles in 1939 and grew up in South Central LA. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1956, before attending the Los Angeles Trade School for Architectural Drafting. He later joined the Air Force and exhibited his leadership skills in several positions, proudly serving his country while stationed in Guam and eventually Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, Ca. with the 1st Strategic Aerospace Division.

After serving in the Air Force, Joe and Betty were married in Las Vegas, NV, at the “Little White Chapel” in 1964 (before it was famous). They moved to Orange County in 1966, raising two sons, David and Tommy. Joe loved spending time with his boys while they were growing up (Little League and Jr. All-American Football). He never missed their games or their many campouts with Indian Guides.

Joe worked as a design draftsman and product engineer with Purex and AquaFlo pool supply manufacturers. After retiring in 1998 and living in Garden Grove, CA, for 33 years, he and Betty moved to Paso Robles. Joe loved spending his retiring time vacationing in Cabo San Luis, Mx with Betty, playing golf, Marshalling at Hunter, driving a “Ride on Van,” and working in his yard. He loved sports and was a lifelong Dodgers fan. He was known by all for his kindness and sense of humor.

Along with Betty, David, and Tom, his family includes his two daughters-in-law, Terrilynn Mendoza and Alison Bell, and six grandchildren: Danielle, Isabelle, Savannah, Ella, Marco, and Mia. We miss him deeply and remember him as the kind and wonderful person, husband, father, and grandfather he was.

Rest in Peace, Joe.

