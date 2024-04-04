John W. Rogers passed away at the age of 76. John was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 22, 1948. He succumbed to lung cancer after a nine-month battle on March 28, 2024.

John and his parents and siblings moved to Atascadero in August of 1961. John attended Atascadero schools and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1966. He attended Cal Poly but interrupted his studies with enlistment in the U.S. Army. Following a 3-year enlistment, he returned to Cal Poly to finish a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

He moved to Los Angeles to pursue job opportunities and returned to employment by hiring on at Atascadero State Hospital. Next was Nursing School and an R.N. He had twenty-plus years in and then took retirement.

John is survived by his siblings, James, Marilyn, William, and Paul, as well as a biological son, Travis. He is also survived by his wife, Patty Ann, stepdaughters, and various nieces, nephews, and grandkids.

Obituary written by

James E. Rogers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...