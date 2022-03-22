Jerry “Papa” Burger was born in 1952 in Glendale, CA, to Joyce Glass and John Burger. Jerry grew up with eight siblings, Jerry being 3rd oldest.

In 1972 Jerry began his first business venture at 20 with his long-time best friend Mel Smith, who continued his partnership until the day he left us. Jerry devoted many hours, days, and years to his work in hopes of setting up his family for success long after he was gone. Jerry met Della when they were kids, and their families grew up in Norco, CA. Jerry and Della married in 1980 and went on to raise three children. Jerry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Family was the most important part of Jerry’s life. Supporting them in any way possible is what gave Jerry joy. Whether it was for a middle school wrestling match, coaching a little league game, or high school graduation. Jerry was always there and absolutely the loudest one in the crowd and our lives. Growing up, his children’s friends always said how scary he was with his big booming voice and sarcastic comments. Yet, anyone who knew him knew that beneath that boisterous and tough exterior was a kind, soft-hearted man, a man who would help whenever the need called for it. Jerry’s love of animals was also a large part of his amazing personality. So often, Jerry could be seen with his truck running and the A/C on for his dogs while he was in the store. However, it wasn’t very often you would see Jerry without a puppy in tow. Jerry’s puppies, cows, & ostriches alike all meant something very special to him.

Jerry Burger passed away on the afternoon of February 27th, 2022, at 69 years old in Twin Cities Hospital, surrounded by his family. Jerry is survived by his wife Della, children Kandi, Nicolas & Brent. Six Grandchildren, Jaidyn, Leila, Zalen, Jace, Norah, Alice, and his seven siblings Johnny, James, Justin, Julia, Ray, Stan, and Glen. Jerry was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Joyce, and his brother Joel. Jerry will be missed beyond measure, held forever in our hearts, and never forgotten.

On March 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am at 100 Templeton Cemetery Rd; we lay Jerry to rest in Paso Robles, Ca 93446. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the same address. A celebration of life to follow.

Please join us in remembering Jerry. We know how much friends and family meant to Jerry, and we hope to see any and everyone who knew him as he would have loved to see you all a great deal.

