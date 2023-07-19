The angels came for Janice Sunday afternoon, July 2. The sunshine was brilliant, the skies were clear, the breeze was warm, and it was her favorite sort of day… she was ready.

Janice was born Janice Fay Parlet in King City, California June 21, 1938. Her family moved to Atascadero by the time she started school. Janice grew up in the house her daddy (Charles Wesley Parlet) built, next door to her Grandmother (Jessy Fay Sauressig) and her Auntie (Bonnie Venturini). She attended school in Atascadero until graduation from Atascadero High School in 1957.

While working at Camp Roberts as a civilian, she met Buck (Duane) Buchanan. They had a whirlwind romance and married a short time later. Buck and Janice had three children during their marriage.

Early in the 1970s, she went to work at the Atascadero post office as a mail carrier on a rural route. After a rocky start, she grew to love her job, her co-workers, and those she served. After 27 years, she began enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Throughout her lifetime, Janice enjoyed cooking, baking, cake decorating, sewing, crafting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed BBQs and camping and traveling. Kids sports, the ocean, taking walks, animals, and making all gatherings and holidays special.

Janice’s husband Buck passed in 2005 and in the years since, Grandson John and son Mike lived with her and kept her company. She very much enjoyed the entertainment.

Our Beloved Janice is survived by sister Loraine Glenn, daughter Wanda Kohl, her grandchildren, Tommy, Matt & Steven Kohl, as well as their father, Tom Kohl. Son, Mike Buchanan, his children John and Kevin, as well as their mother Donna. Son Randy (wife Jeanne), their children, Carisa Minton (Husband Wes ), Sarah Gibbons (husband Michael), and Andrew Buchanan. Great grandchildren, Adeline and Logan Minton. Janice is also survived by her sister-in-law, Peggy Palmer (husband Joe Don), Nephews Rick Long, Kenny Martinez ( his wife Dee), and James Ryan. Her niece, Susan Edwards ( husband Chris). She will also be missed by her lifelong friends Jean Peterson, Rosalee Payne, and Dorothy Bennett. As well as by her kitties Sissy, Scout, and Tut and pups Sonny and Mia.

She loved and was loved by many.

Please join us to celebrate her life: Sunday, July 30, at Atascadero Lake Park (Area 1). Lunch 12-4 pm.

