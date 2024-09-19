James Virgil Smith (Jim) of Taft, CA, passed away at home on September 11 at age 92, following a brief illness. He was a longtime Atascadero resident who moved to Taft three years ago after the death of his wife, Paulette, in order to be near his stepdaughter, Nichole Phillips, and her family. Jim was born January 3, 1932, in the west Texas town of Marathon, near Big Bend National Park, where his maternal grandparents, Lilly and George W. Page, had ranched since 1900. With his parents and family, Virgil G. and Gussie Smith, Jim moved to the Adelaide area in 1941, where his father operated the Buena Vista Mercury mine during WW II.

Jim attended the one-room Sunderland school, Templeton and Atascadero Elementary, and Atascadero Union High School. He was serving in the National Guard when he was called to active duty during the Korean War. After operating a Texaco station in the 1950s, Jim worked at the Atascadero State Hospital as a psychiatric technician. He was later employed by Cal Trans until his retirement in 1997.

Jim is survived by a son, Jeffery (Renena) Smith of Madera, a daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Penner of Clovis, a son, Marc Smith, a stepdaughter, Nichole (J.R.) Phillips of Taft, daughter-in-law, Pamela Smith, of Georgia, a sister-in-law, Christie Porter, of Atascadero, and a sister, Gerry Sawyer, of Rocklin. Surviving grandchildren are Pamala Smith Hall, Jeffery James (Carlie)Smith, David Penner, James Wallace, and step-grandchildren Kyleigh, Caleb, and Chase Phillips of Taft. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by a son, Michael Smith, of Creston, Step-son Edward (Eddie) Poole, of Hanford, step-grandson Jake Poole, of Hanford, and his brother, Michael W. Smith, of San Francisco.

Graveside services will be held September 19, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero. The service will be officiated by Renena Smith, his daughter-in-law. A reception will be held following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bristol Hospice, North County Christian Thrift Shop, or Friends of the Atascadero Library.

www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com

