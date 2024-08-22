Jim was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1937. Following work, he followed his dad through the States and ended up in Atascadero. During his high school years, he played Greyhound football in his senior year.

Jim married Mrya Nicklas, and they were together for 61 years till her passing. Jim joined the Navy, and after his tour, he moved to Paso Robles, where he worked for Paso PD. He decided that wasn’t for him, so he worked for Terry Mitchell, painting homes. He then became the first Paso Robles High School painter for the next 28 years before retiring. While working at the High School, Jim started his own contracting business, Jim Wilde Painting. Jim also worked the Bearcat games and loved getting his tri-tip sandwich. During all this, he was also an evangelist and then pastor for 60 years, and this was his passion.

Jim loved Paso Robles and all the people he met throughout his life. Jim moved to Vine St. in 1969. He loved sitting on his porch, watching and talking to people as they passed by. Jim preached at the old white church at the corner of 17th and Oak Street. He retired there after 33 years of preaching there.

Jim is survived by two sons, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Jim passed in Paso Robles and was laid to rest at the Templeton cemetery. He was given a military gun salute.

