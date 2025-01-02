James was born November 27, 1950, to Donald and Martha Rivers.

James spent his youth traveling around the world to exotic places such as Spain, Turkey, and Thailand, being raised as a military child. Both of James’s parents were in the Air Force. He had a special connection with Spain.

After graduating from Madrid High School, Torrejon Air Base, Madrid, Spain, James joined the Air Force and bravely fought for his country in Vietnam.

James was a brilliant mechanic who worked on the legendary Blue Angels. He could tear apart and build anything with an engine.

James was especially known for his gentle soul, loving spirit, and his love of flowers and critters. Over the years, James had quite the menagerie of dogs, cats, frogs, spiders, and lizards. He was especially bonded with his beloved dog Poh-Pohz.

Though James had no children of his own, he stepped in as a father figure to two troubled young girls. Through his gentle, loving spirit and wisdom, their lives were forever changed.

James leaves behind many friends and family members who were given the gift of having him in their lives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

